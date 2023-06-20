Educ

Dry food for Dog

Complementary feed for puppies and adult dogs.

Sizes available

50g

Low calorie (less than 3 kcal/unit)

Educ combines a limited calorie intake (less than 3 kcal/unit) and optimal palatability for use during your training sessions with your puppy or adult dog.

Vitamin complex

Contains reinforced levels of vitamins E and C, nutrients which help support cellular function.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin C: 200mg, Vitamin E: 500mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 20% - Fat content: 1% - Crude ash: 2.3% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - Moisture: 15%.
Composition: Tapioca, wheat gluten*, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation. Metabolisable energy: 3 kcal/unit.
-Max reward unit recommended per day :
Puppy and adult mini < 10 kg10
Puppy and adult medium 11-25 kg20
Puppy and adult maxi 26-44 kg30
Puppy and adult giant >45 kg40
To maintain the ideal weight, follow the recommended feeding guide and monitor the body¬ís condition.-

