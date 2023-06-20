Eukanuba Senior Large Breed
Dry Food For Dog
14kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
HELPS SUPPORT MOBILE JOINTS, OVER 50% MORE* GLUCOSAMINE *vs. Eukanuba Adult Medium Breed
Animal protein combined with chondroitin sulfate and over 50% more* glucosamine to help support lean muscles and healthy mobility. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed
OPTIMAL ENERGY TO SUSTAIN AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE
Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel daily activity needs at this age.
DHA & ANTIOXIDANTS FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION
MIND 2
DHA & antioxidants to help support healthy brain function.