Eukanuba Senior Small Breed

Dry Food For Dog

Sizes available

3kg

7.5kg

What is the right portion?
HELPS SUPPORT MOBILE JOINTS, OVER 50% MORE* GLUCOSAMINE. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Small Breed

Animal protein combined with chondroitin sulfate and over 50% more* glucosamine to help support lean muscles and healthy mobility. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Small Breed

DHA & ANTIOXIDANTS FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION

DHA & Antioxidants to help support healthy brain function.

OPTIMAL ENERGY TO SUSTAIN AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE

Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel daily activity needs at this age.

PRODUCT DETAILS

<p><span style="color: rgb(28, 28, 28); font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Eukanuba™ Senior Small Breed for small breed dogs (&lt;10kg) over 7 years old. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg</span><br></p>