Exigent
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs with fussy appetites.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Highly palatable
Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for their palatability to ensure maximum acceptance.
Support fussy dogs
Some fussy dogs choose what they're going to eat, they'll consider smell, taste and texture so you need a food that satisfies all.
Mix it up with wet and dry
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 170 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 12 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.5% - Fat content: 5.9% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 79.5%.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, minerals, various sugars.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 65 - Moisture (max) 825 - Crude fat (min) 39 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 19.
|Dog weight
|Pouches
|2kg
|2
|4kg
|3 + 1/2
|10kg
|7 + 1/2