German Shepherd Adult
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature German Shepherds - Over 15 months old. The Royal Canin German Shepherd food has been formulated and designed to meet this breed’s unique needs. With a long snout and unique strong jaw, right down to the way the German Shepherd eats and processes nutrients differently, we have designed a diet specific to your German Shepherd’s needs.
Sizes available
11kg
Digestive performance
German Shepherds may be strongly built but they are known for their sensitive digestion. The German Shepherd’s digestive system can often lead to soft stools and frequent digestive upset. The German Shepherd breed specific diet encourages digestive health through highly digestible ingredients and prebiotics to promote a balanced bacterial flora.
Healthy skin and coat
The diet contains copra oil, a high-quality source of omega 6 fatty acids, increased levels of omega 3 fatty acids from fish oil (EPA & DHA) and specific vitamins to help support healthy skin and coat and maintain coat shine. These nutrients support the skin’s natural barrier function to help your German Shepherd have an exceptional quality coat and skin.
Bone and joint health
As a larger breed dog, the German Shepherd is prone to bone and joint issues such as hip dysplasia and arthritis. This specific diet formula is enriched with omega 3 fatty acids EPA & DHA, glucosamine and chondroitin which all support long term bone and joint health. The German Shepherd diet also helps maintain the ideal weight to lessen the impact on bones and joints.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd dog.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|26 kg
|286 g (3+3/8 cups)
|376 g (4+4/8 cups)
|436 g (5+2/8 cups)
|28 kg
|302 g (3+5/8 cups)
|397 g (4+4/8 cups)
|461 g (5+4/8 cups)
|30 kg
|318 g (3+6/8 cups)
|418 g (5 cups)
|485 g (5+6/8 cups)
|32 kg
|334 g (4 cups)
|439 g (5+2/8 cups)
|510 g (6+1/8 cups)
|34 kg
|349 g (4+1/8 cups)
|460 g (5+4/8 cups)
|533 g (6+3/8 cups)
|36 kg
|365 g (4+3/8 cups)
|480 g (5+6/8 cups)
|557 g (6+5/8 cups)
|38 kg
|380 g (4+4/8 cups)
|500 g (6 cups)
|580 g (6+7/8 cups)
|40 kg
|395 g (4+6/8 cups)
|519 g (6+1/8 cups)
|602 g (7+4/8 cups)
|42 kg
|409 g (4+7/8 cups)
|539 g (6+3/8 cups)
|625 g (7+4/8 cups)
|44 kg
|424 g (5 cups)
|558 g (6+5/8 cups)
|647 g (7+6/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
