Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for German Shepherd puppies - Up to 15 months old.

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. German Shepherd Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Digestive Performance

An exclusive combination of nutrients which helps support digestive health (L.I.P. proteins) and promote a balance in the intestinal flora (FOS, MOS), thus contributing to good stool quality. Takes into account the German Shepherd puppy’s digestive sensitivity.

Bone & joint health

German Shepherd Puppy contributes to supporting the German Shepherd puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

Exclusive kibble

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin E: 620 mg - E1 (Iron): 38 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 49 mg, E6 (Zinc): 128 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: Yucca extract: 125 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Crude fibres: 2.7% - Calcium: 1.26% - Phosphorus: 1%.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, vegetable protein isolate*, wheat flour, maize flour, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.34%), psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides: 0.05%), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), yeast extracts (source of betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 280 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 37 - Crude ash (max) 80. Metabolizable energy: 3808 kcal/kg.
Age (months)Adult weight = 26 kgAdult weight = 35 kgAdult weight = 44 kg
2 m266 g (2+7/8 cups)287 g (3+1/8 cups)309 g (3+3/8 cups)
3 m328 g (3+5/8 cups)367 g (4 cups)405 g (4+4/8 cups)
4 m356 g (3+5/8 cups)402 g (4+3/8 cups)447 g (4+7/8 cups)
6 m407 g (4+4/8 cups)507 g (5+5/8 cups)602 g (6+5/8 cups)
8 m406 g (4+4/8 cups)511 g (5+5/8 cups)647 g (7+1/8 cups)
10 m371 g (4+1/8 cups)467 g (5+1/8 cups)605 g (6+5/8 cups)
12 m335 g (3+5/8 cups)422 g (4+5/8 cups)504 g (5+4/8 cups)
14 m333 g (3+5/8 cups)416 g (4+4/8 cups)496 g (5+3/8 cups)
16 mTransition to German Shepherd AdultTransition to German Shepherd AdultTransition to German Shepherd Adult

