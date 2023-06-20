Maxi Digestive Care

PRODUCT DETAILS

For dogs prone to digestive discomfort, tailored nutrients including proteins, essential fats, vitamins, and minerals help to support a healthy gut, as well as your dog’s lifelong wellbeing. Suitable for dogs that weigh from 26kg to 44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi is specially crafted for dogs prone to digestive sensitivity. Because larger dogs like yours are more prone to fermentation in the gut, soft stools can often be a problem. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi contains high-quality nutrients, balanced for intestinal comfort and better absorption. Its formula includes a blend of prebiotics and fibers for balanced intestinal flora and promotion of optimal stool quality. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi is specially formulated using our smart cooking technique, which ensure nutrients are made better available for digestion. What’s more, our regular, rigorous quality checks confirm the high digestibility of this food. Prebiotics are essential nutrients in this formula, as they feed the good bacteria in your dog’s intestines. Sometimes known as good gut flora, these bacteria have an important role in supporting your dog’s intestinal and overall health. Our Digestive Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi’s results boast up to 97% optimal stool quality development – the ultimate proof of a healthy gut. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi’s results are a proven success.

Read more