Medium Dermacomfort
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs prone to skin irritation and itching.
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Proven results
Healthy skin
The dog’s skin responds to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier. ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Medium’s recipe is rich in carefully selected, low-allergen proteins.
Omega 3 and 6
Nutritionally formulated with Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
How else can you help your dog?
You can help protect your dog's skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|Moderate activity level
|11 kg
|144 g (1+3/8 cups)
|167 g (1+4/8 cups)
|190 g (1+6/8 cups)
|15 kg
|182 g (1+5/8 cups)
|211 g (2 cups)
|239 g (2+2/8 cups)
|20 kg
|226 g (2+1/8 cups)
|261 g (2+3/8 cups)
|297 g (2+6/8 cups)
|25 kg
|267 g (2+4/8 cups)
|309 g (2+7/8 cups)
|351 g (3+2/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Did you know that skin irritation is the most common reason dogs are taken to the vet? Sensitive, itchy skin leads to scratching, which can damage your dog’s skin and cause infection. Specially adapted nutrition can help keep your dog’s skin in the best possible condition to help maintain his good quality of life. Suitable for dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg, ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Medium contains kibble that’s carefully designed to perfectly fit between your dog’s teeth. This food is enriched with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, with anti-inflammatory properties. These fatty acids from fish and vegetable oils help soothe and protect your dog’s skin, making it less sensitive to irritants in the environment. What’s more, these nutrients also help to protect your dog’s healthy coat. ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Medium’s extra tasty recipe is rich in carefully selected, low-allergen proteins. Royal Canin takes proteins very seriously, that’s why we only use the highest quality nutrients and adapt protein type to suit your dog’s specific needs. Our Dermacomfort nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, 91% of owners were satisfied with this product after just 2 months of continued use. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Medium’s results are a proven success.