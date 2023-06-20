Medium Relax Care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs in a changing environment.
Sizes available
3kg
Proven results
+44 % normal behaviour in changing environment *Royal Canin internal study
Formula benefits
This precicely balanced nutritional solution with proven efficacy, is formulated with specific nutrients to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense and changing environment.
Nutritional benefits
Changes in your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing. Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.
How else can you help your dog?
How else can you help your dog cope with an intense and changing environment? Nervousness can occur in unpredictable situations, so it's a good idea to follow routine in everyday life. Try to give your dog enough time to adjust to possible changes. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog's health or behaviour, please contact your veterinarian.
|Activity level
|Low activity (dry only)
|Low activity (dry and wet)
|Medium activity (dry only)
|Medium activity (dry and wet)
|High activity (dry only)
|High activity (dry and wet)
|11kg
|153g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|132g (1 + 4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|178g (2 cups)
|156g (1 + 6/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|202g (2 + 3/8 cups)
|180g (2 + 1/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|15kg
|194g (2 + 2/8 cups)
|172 (2 cups) + 1 pouch
|224g (2 + 5/8 cups)
|202 (2 + 3/8 cups ) + 1 pouch
|255g (3 cups)
|233 (2 + 6/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|20kg
|240g (2 + 6/8 cups)
|218g (2 + 4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|278g (3 + 2/8 cups)
|256g (3 cups) + 1 pouch
|316g (3 + 5/8 cups)
|294g (3 + 3/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|25kg
|284g (3 + 2/8 cups)
|262g ( 3 cups) + 1 pouch
|329g (3 + 6/8 cups)
|307g (3 + 4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|374g (4 + 3/8 cups)
|352g (4 + 1/8 cups) + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
When your dog loses his routine, he can feel stressed. Certain life events like car trips, moving house, or the arrival of new family members can make your dog feel uneasy. High-quality nutrition can help to calm your dog’s nerves, meaning a better all-round quality of life. ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Medium is suitable for dogs in a changing environment that weigh between 11kg and 25kg. This extra-tasty recipe is specially crafted for your dog’s wellbeing. Perfect for long-term use, this intelligent formula calms your dog’s reaction to change. We include an active protein molecule in this food, this high-quality, naturally-sourced nutrient has a calming effect on your dog and moderates his response to upsets. ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Medium contains 100% of the quality protein, fiber, fats, minerals, and vitamins that your dog requires for lifelong wellbeing. Our Relax Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, when scientifically tested at the Royal Canin kennels, +44% of dogs behaved normally in changing situations. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Medium’s results are a proven success.