Mini Dental Care

Mini Dental Care

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs prone to dental sensitivities.

Sizes available

3kg

Find a retailer

Proven results

Up to 69% reduced tartar formation *Royal Canin internal study

Dental benefits

Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residue forms a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which can accelerate the accumulation of bacteria.

A specific kibble

Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialised texture that gently rubs your dog’s teeth as he chews. The formula also has chelators which bind the calcium in his mouth and help reduce tartar accumulation. Ideal for longterm use. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your dog’s overall health.

How else can you help your dog?

It's recommended to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Use a toothpaste specifically made for dogs, and a suitably sized toothbrush. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 39 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 128 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 6.9% - Crude fibres: 2.1%.
Maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, vegetable fibres, cellulose powder.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 31 - Crude ash (max) 76.
Low activityMedium activityHigh activity
1kg25g (3/8 cups)29g (3/8 cups)33g (4/8 cups)
3kg57g (7/8 cups)66g (1 cup)75g (1 + 1/8 cups)
6kg95g (1 + 3/8 cups)110g (1 + 5/8 cups)125g (1 + 6/8 cups)
10kg140g (2 cups)162g (2 + 3/8 cups)184g (2 + 5/8 cups)

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025