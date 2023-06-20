Mini Dermacomfort

PRODUCT DETAILS

Irritated skin is no fun for anyone, including your dog. Did you know that skin irritation is the number one reason dogs are taken to the vet? Sensitive, itchy skin means a lot of scratching, and your dog can damage his skin with his claws – ultimately risking infection. ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Mini’s reduced allergen formula is carefully prepared using a specifically selected range of proteins. This specially adapted nutrition helps keep your dog’s skin in the best possible condition. What’s more, it also helps to maintain your dog’s full and healthy coat. Suitable for dogs that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Mini contains carefully designed kibble that fits perfectly between your dog’s teeth. This extra-tasty recipe is specially crafted for your dog’s wellbeing. It contains Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA, to help support and nourish skin, making it less sensitive to irritants in your dog’s environment. Our Dermacomfort nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, 91% of owners were satisfied with this product after just 2 months of continued use. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Mini’s results are a proven success.

