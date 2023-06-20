Mini Exigent

PRODUCT DETAILS

At mealtimes, your dog considers the aroma, bite size, and texture of his food. To get your dog eating wholesome food – and not just the treats he craves when he refuses his meal – you need a healthy and nutritionally complete food that’s irresistible to even the fussiest of eaters. Suitable for dogs with a fussy appetite that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Exigent Mini is full of all the nutrition your dog needs for a healthy life. The pillow-shaped kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Exigent Mini has an exciting crunch texture and is filled with a pâté of flavorsome nutrients. Their crunchy exterior has a tasty, fatty coating, while the pâté filling is both rich and delicious. All Royal Canin food is nutritionally complete and contains 100% of the high-quality proteins, fats, fibers, vitamins, and minerals that your dog needs for lifelong wellbeing. Our Exigent nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Exigent Mini’s results are a proven success. Scientifically tested at the Royal Canin kennels, up to 99% of dogs preferred this food.

