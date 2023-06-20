Mother & Babydog Starter Maxi

Mother & Babydog Starter Maxi

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For the large breed bitch (from 26 to 44 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old

Sizes available

15kg

Find a retailer

MOTHER AND BABYDOG'S HEALTH SUPPORT

MAXI STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron: 42 mg, Iodine: 4.2 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 136 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 22.0%, Crude ash: 8.4%, Crude fibres: 1.8%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.19%, Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4173 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal. Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
KIBBLE ONLYAge (weeks)
Adult target weight0 to 22-33-44-55-66-77-8
26 KgBABY DOG MILK30g90g155g170g225g280g
30 KgBABY DOG MILK30g90g155g170g225g280g
35 KgBABY DOG MILK30g110g170g190g245g320g
40 KgBABY DOG MILK30g110g170g190g245g320g
44 KgBABY DOG MILK30g110g170g190g245g320g
KIBBLE ONLYGESTATION IN WEEKS
DOG'S Weight6789IN LACTATION
26 Kg334g390g395g455gad libitum
30 Kg372g445g439g520gad libitum
35 Kg417g500g493g580gad libitum
40 Kg461g550g545g640gad libitum
44 Kg495g600g585g700gad libitum

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies. This formula is suitable for large adult dogs that weigh between 26 and 44 kg, and for weaning puppies up to 2 months old.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025