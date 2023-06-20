Mother & Babydog Starter Maxi
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For the large breed bitch (from 26 to 44 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
15kg
MOTHER AND BABYDOG'S HEALTH SUPPORT
MAXI STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight
|0 to 2
|2-3
|3-4
|4-5
|5-6
|6-7
|7-8
|26 Kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|30g
|90g
|155g
|170g
|225g
|280g
|30 Kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|30g
|90g
|155g
|170g
|225g
|280g
|35 Kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|30g
|110g
|170g
|190g
|245g
|320g
|40 Kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|30g
|110g
|170g
|190g
|245g
|320g
|44 Kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|30g
|110g
|170g
|190g
|245g
|320g
|KIBBLE ONLY
|GESTATION IN WEEKS
|DOG'S Weight
|6
|7
|8
|9
|IN LACTATION
|26 Kg
|334g
|390g
|395g
|455g
|ad libitum
|30 Kg
|372g
|445g
|439g
|520g
|ad libitum
|35 Kg
|417g
|500g
|493g
|580g
|ad libitum
|40 Kg
|461g
|550g
|545g
|640g
|ad libitum
|44 Kg
|495g
|600g
|585g
|700g
|ad libitum
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies. This formula is suitable for large adult dogs that weigh between 26 and 44 kg, and for weaning puppies up to 2 months old.