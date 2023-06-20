Mother & Babydog Starter Maxi

Composition

COMPOSITION : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal. Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.