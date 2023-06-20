Mother & Babydog Starter Mini
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For the small breed bitch (up to 10 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
Sizes available
8kg
4kg
MOTHERS AND BABYDOG'S HEALTH SUPPORT
MINI STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
STRONG IMMUNE SUPPORT
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|GESTATION IN WEEKS
|DOG'S Weight
|6
|8
|IN LACTATION
|1 kg
|29g
|34g
|ad libitum
|2 kg
|55g
|65g
|ad libitum
|3 kg
|66g
|77g
|ad libitum
|4 kg
|95g
|110g
|ad libitum
|5 kg
|96g
|114g
|ad libitum
|7 kg
|124g
|146g
|ad libitum
|10 kg
|162g
|191g
|ad libitum
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|GESTATION IN WEEKS
|DOG'S Weight
|Can 195g Mother & Babydog Ultra soft mousse
|6
|8
|IN LACTATION
|1 kg
|1/2
|4g
|9g
|ad libitum
|3 kg
|1/2
|41g
|53g
|ad libitum
|5 kg
|1/2
|72g
|89g
|ad libitum
|7 kg
|1/2
|99g
|122g
|ad libitum
|10 kg
|1/2
|137g
|167g
|ad libitum
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies.