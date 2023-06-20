Poodle Loaf

ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

COAT HEALTH

Contains nutrients which help maintain the health of the Poodle’s unique coat.

MUSCLE TONE

Helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone.

APPETITE STIMULATION

Helps stimulate the Poodle’s appetite.

