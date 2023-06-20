PRODUCT DETAILS

Intelligent, alert and active companions that are harmoniously built, the poodle is a long-eared and curly-coated breed of dog that exudes elegance and pride. Suitable for Poodles over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf is designed to help maintain your poodle’s muscle tone and enhance its physical health. Thanks to the inclusion of optimal nutrients, ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf supports the Poodle’s skin health to help maintain its beautiful woolly coat. ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf is formulated with a specifically adapted texture to provide increased palatability in order to help satisfy the appetite of even the fussiest Poodles! To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Poodle in Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

