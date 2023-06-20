Maxi Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) from 2 to 15 months old.
Sizes available
1 kg
4 kg
15 kg
Growth is an essential stage in your puppy's life - it's the time of big changes and new discoveries. Throughout this crucial period, your large puppy needs a complete and balanced diet containing nutrients that support optimal and ongoing health as it continues to grow and develop. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your large puppy in mind. This food is suitable for large puppies from 2 to 15 months old that will have an adult weight of approximately 26kg-44kg.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and help promote learning during early puppy training.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|16
|26 kg
|265g
|328g
|356g
|382g
|406g
|404g
|376g
|350g
|320g
|291g
|289g
|287g
|287g
|Maxi Adult
|28 kg
|270g
|336g
|366g
|399g
|429g
|428g
|398g
|371g
|338g
|308g
|306g
|304g
|303g
|Maxi Adult
|30 kg
|275g
|345g
|376g
|415g
|451g
|452g
|421g
|392g
|357g
|324g
|322g
|321g
|320g
|Maxi Adult
|32 kg
|280g
|354g
|386g
|431g
|474g
|474g
|441g
|412g
|376g
|341g
|339g
|337g
|335g
|Maxi Adult
|34 kg
|285g
|362g
|396g
|448g
|496g
|496g
|462g
|431g
|394g
|358g
|356g
|353g
|351g
|Maxi Adult
|35 kg
|287g
|366g
|401g
|456g
|507g
|508g
|472g
|441g
|403g
|367g
|364g
|361g
|359g
|Maxi Adult
|36 kg
|289g
|371g
|406g
|464g
|517g
|518g
|486g
|455g
|423g
|397g
|372g
|369g
|366g
|Maxi Adult
|38 kg
|294g
|379g
|416g
|480g
|538g
|540g
|506g
|474g
|441g
|414g
|388g
|385g
|381g
|Maxi Adult
|40 kg
|299g
|388g
|427g
|497g
|560g
|561g
|526g
|493g
|459g
|431g
|404g
|401g
|396g
|Maxi Adult
|42 kg
|304g
|396g
|437g
|513g
|580g
|582g
|577g
|538g
|503g
|460g
|419g
|416g
|412g
|Maxi Adult
|44 kg
|308g
|405g
|447g
|529g
|601g
|603g
|598g
|558g
|522g
|477g
|435g
|432g
|428g
|Maxi Adult
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 140g Puppy Maxi chunks in gravy
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|16
|26 kg
|1
|231g
|294g
|321g
|348g
|372g
|370g
|342g
|316g
|286g
|257g
|255g
|253g
|253g
|Maxi Adult
|28 kg
|1
|236g
|302g
|332g
|364g
|395g
|394g
|364g
|337g
|304g
|274g
|271g
|270g
|269g
|Maxi Adult
|30 kg
|1
|241g
|311g
|342g
|381g
|417g
|418g
|387g
|358g
|323g
|290g
|288g
|287g
|285g
|Maxi Adult
|32 kg
|1
|246g
|319g
|352g
|397g
|439g
|440g
|407g
|378g
|341g
|307g
|305g
|303g
|301g
|Maxi Adult
|34 kg
|1
|250g
|328g
|362g
|413g
|462g
|462g
|428g
|397g
|360g
|324g
|321g
|319g
|317g
|Maxi Adult
|35 kg
|1
|253g
|332g
|367g
|422g
|473g
|473g
|438g
|407g
|369g
|332g
|330g
|327g
|325g
|Maxi Adult
|36 kg
|1
|255g
|336g
|372g
|430g
|483g
|484g
|452g
|420g
|389g
|363g
|338g
|335g
|332g
|Maxi Adult
|38 kg
|1
|260g
|345g
|382g
|446g
|504g
|505g
|472g
|440g
|407g
|380g
|354g
|351g
|347g
|Maxi Adult
|40 kg
|1
|265g
|354g
|392g
|462g
|525g
|527g
|492g
|459g
|425g
|397g
|370g
|367g
|362g
|Maxi Adult
|42 kg
|1
|269g
|362g
|403g
|479g
|546g
|548g
|543g
|504g
|469g
|426g
|385g
|382g
|378g
|Maxi Adult
|44 kg
|1
|274g
|371g
|413g
|495g
|567g
|569g
|564g
|524g
|488g
|443g
|401g
|398g
|393g
|Maxi Adult