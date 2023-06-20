Puppy Maxi

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) - Up to 15 months old

Sizes available

4kg

15kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and help promote learning during early puppy training.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D: 1000 IU, Iron: 39 mg, Iodine: 3.9 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 51 mg, Zinc: 132 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 16.0%, Crude ash: 7.6%, Crude fibres: 2.5%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.17%, Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 3812 kcal/kg.
Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize flour, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.29%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal, glucosamine from fermentation, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). * L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
KIBBLE ONLYAge (month)
Adult target weight 2 months681216
26 kg265g406g376g289gMaxi Adult
30 kg275g451g421g322gMaxi Adult
40 kg299g560g526g404gMaxi Adult
44 kg308g601g598g435gMaxi Adult
MIX: KIBBLE + WETWetAge (month)
Adult target weightPouch 140g Puppy Maxi chunks in gravy2 months681216
26 kg1231g372g342g255gMaxi Adult
30 kg1241g417g387g288gMaxi Adult
40 kg1265g525g492g370gMaxi Adult
44 kg1274g567g564g401gMaxi Adult

PRODUCT DETAILS

FOR LARGE DOGS, ADULT WEIGHT FROM 26 TO 44 KG, FROM 2 TO 15 MONTHS OLD

product details accompanying image

