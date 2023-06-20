Puppy Maxi Chunks in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) - Up to 15 months old
Sizes available
10 x 140g
1 x 140g
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Adapted size, texture and taste for growing large breed puppies.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 150 IU, Iron 5 mg, Iodine 0.34 mg, Copper 2.7 mg, Manganese 1.4 mg, Zinc 14 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.3%, Fat content: 5.0%, Crude ash: 2.0%, Crude fibres: 1.2%, Moisture: 79.7%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.04%, Vitamin E: 150 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 85 mg/kg.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, yeasts.
|WET ONLY (POUCH per day)
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|30 kg
|8
|10
|11
|12
|13,5
|13,5
|12,5
|11,5
|10,5
|9,5
|9,5
|9,5
|9,5
|32 kg
|8
|10,5
|11,5
|12,5
|14
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|10
|10
|10
|34 kg
|8,5
|10,5
|11,5
|13
|14,5
|14,5
|13,5
|12,5
|11,5
|10,5
|10,5
|10,5
|10,5
|35 kg
|8,5
|11
|12
|13,5
|15
|15
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10,5
|10,5
|10,5
|36 kg
|8,5
|11
|12
|13,5
|15
|15
|14,5
|13,5
|12,5
|11,5
|11
|11
|11
|38 kg
|8,5
|11
|12
|14
|16
|16
|15
|14
|13
|12
|11,5
|11,5
|11
|40 kg
|9
|11,5
|12,5
|14,5
|16,5
|16,5
|15,5
|14,5
|13,5
|12,5
|12
|12
|11,5
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 140g Puppy Maxi chunks in gravy
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|30 kg
|1
|241g
|311g
|342g
|381g
|417g
|418g
|387g
|358g
|323g
|290g
|288g
|287g
|285g
|32 kg
|1
|246g
|319g
|352g
|397g
|439g
|440g
|407g
|378g
|341g
|307g
|305g
|303g
|301g
|34 kg
|1
|250g
|328g
|362g
|413g
|462g
|462g
|428g
|397g
|360g
|324g
|321g
|319g
|317g
|35 kg
|1
|253g
|332g
|367g
|422g
|473g
|473g
|438g
|407g
|369g
|332g
|330g
|327g
|325g
|36 kg
|1
|255g
|336g
|372g
|430g
|483g
|484g
|452g
|420g
|389g
|363g
|338g
|335g
|332g
|38 kg
|1
|260g
|345g
|382g
|446g
|504g
|505g
|472g
|440g
|407g
|380g
|354g
|351g
|347g
|40 kg
|1
|265g
|354g
|392g
|462g
|525g
|527g
|492g
|459g
|425g
|397g
|370g
|367g
|362g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44 kg.