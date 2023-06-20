Puppy Maxi Chunks in gravy

Puppy Maxi Chunks in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) - Up to 15 months old

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Adapted size, texture and taste for growing large breed puppies.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 150 IU, Iron 5 mg, Iodine 0.34 mg, Copper 2.7 mg, Manganese 1.4 mg, Zinc 14 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.3%, Fat content: 5.0%, Crude ash: 2.0%, Crude fibres: 1.2%, Moisture: 79.7%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.04%, Vitamin E: 150 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 85 mg/kg.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, yeasts.
WET ONLY (POUCH per day)Age (month)
Adult target weight2 months34567891011121314
30 kg810111213,513,512,511,510,59,59,59,59,5
32 kg810,511,512,5141413121110101010
34 kg8,510,511,51314,514,513,512,511,510,510,510,510,5
35 kg8,5111213,515151413121110,510,510,5
36 kg8,5111213,5151514,513,512,511,5111111
38 kg8,511121416161514131211,511,511
40 kg911,512,514,516,516,515,514,513,512,5121211,5
MIX: KIBBLE + WETWetAge (month)
Adult target weightPouch 140g Puppy Maxi chunks in gravy2 months34567891011121314
30 kg1241g311g342g381g417g418g387g358g323g290g288g287g285g
32 kg1246g319g352g397g439g440g407g378g341g307g305g303g301g
34 kg1250g328g362g413g462g462g428g397g360g324g321g319g317g
35 kg1253g332g367g422g473g473g438g407g369g332g330g327g325g
36 kg1255g336g372g430g483g484g452g420g389g363g338g335g332g
38 kg1260g345g382g446g504g505g472g440g407g380g354g351g347g
40 kg1265g354g392g462g525g527g492g459g425g397g370g367g362g

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44 kg.

