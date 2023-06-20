Puppy Medium Chunks in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old
Sizes available
10 x 140g
1 x 140g
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing medium puppies.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 150 IU, Iron: 6 mg, Iodine: 0.34 mg, Copper : 2.7 mg, Manganese: 1.9 mg, Zinc : 19 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.4%, Fat content: 6.0%, Crude ash: 2.0%, Crude fibres: 1.0%, Moisture: 78.4%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.047%, Vitamin E: 160 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 95 mg/kg.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts.
|WET ONLY (POUCH per day)
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12 kg
|4,5
|5,5
|6
|6
|6
|5,5
|5
|4,5
|4,5
|4
|14 kg
|5
|6
|6,5
|6,5
|6,5
|6
|6
|5,5
|5
|5
|15 kg
|5,5
|6,5
|7
|7
|7
|6,5
|6
|5,5
|5
|5
|16 kg
|5,5
|7
|7,5
|7,5
|7,5
|7
|6,5
|6
|5,5
|5,5
|18 kg
|6
|7,5
|8
|8
|8
|7,5
|7
|6,5
|6
|6
|20 kg
|6,5
|8
|8,5
|9
|9
|8
|7,5
|7
|6,5
|6,5
|22 kg
|6,5
|8
|9
|9
|9,5
|9,5
|8,5
|7,5
|7
|6,5
|24 kg
|7
|8,5
|9
|9,5
|10
|10
|9
|8
|7,5
|7
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|WET
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 140g Puppy Medium chunks in gravy
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12 kg
|1
|128g
|157g
|170g
|174g
|173g
|154g
|134g
|116g
|114g
|113g
|14 kg
|1
|148g
|180g
|196g
|200g
|200g
|183g
|167g
|150g
|133g
|132g
|15 kg
|1
|157g
|191g
|208g
|213g
|213g
|195g
|179g
|161g
|143g
|141g
|16 kg
|1
|165g
|202g
|220g
|225g
|225g
|206g
|190g
|170g
|152g
|150g
|18 kg
|1
|181g
|223g
|242g
|249g
|249g
|229g
|211g
|190g
|169g
|167g
|20 kg
|1
|197g
|244g
|265g
|273g
|273g
|252g
|232g
|209g
|186g
|184g
|22 kg
|1
|201g
|252g
|274g
|288g
|295g
|293g
|262g
|232g
|203g
|201g
|24 kg
|1
|205g
|260g
|284g
|303g
|318g
|316g
|283g
|250g
|220g
|218g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 12-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 11-25 kg.