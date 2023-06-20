Puppy Mini

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight up to 10 kg) - Up to 10 months

Sizes available

2kg

8kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 38 mg, Iodine: 3.8 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 50 mg, Zinc: 128 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 31.0%, Fat content: 20.0%, Crude ash: 8.0%, Crude fibres: 1.4%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.17%, Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4072 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, maize flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
KIBBLE ONLYAge (month)
Adult target weight2 months34567891011
2 kg49g54g56g55g48g40g40g39g39gMini Adult
2.5 kg56g63g65g65g57g48g47g47g46gMini Adult
3 kg64g72g75g75g68g61g54g54g53gMini Adult
3.5 kg71g80g84g84g76g68g60g60g59gMini Adult
4 kg78g88g92g93g84g76g67g66g66gMini Adult
5 kg93g105g110g110g100g90g79g79g78gMini Adult
6 kg103g119g125g126g125g113g101g90g89gMini Adult
7 kg113g133g141g142g141g127g114g102g100gMini Adult
8 kg124g146g155g157g156g141g126g112g111gMini Adult
10 kg146g172g183g186g185g167g150g134g133g131g

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg.

