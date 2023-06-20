Puppy Mini Chunks in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight from 1 to 10 kg) - Up to 10 months old

1 x 85g

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing small breed puppies.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 140 IU, Iron: 5 mg, Iodine: 0.3 mg, Copper: 2.4 mg, Manganese: 1.5 mg, Zinc : 15 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.0%, Fat content: 6.0%, Crude ash: 1.9%, Crude fibres: 1.0%, Moisture: 79.2%, Vitamin E: 150 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 100 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA): 0.045%.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, yeasts.
WET ONLY (POUCH per day)Age (month)
Adult target weight2 months3 4567891011
2 kg2.52.52.52.52.52222MINI ADULT
2.5 kg333332.52.52.52.5MINI ADULT
3 kg33.53.53.53.532.52.52.5MINI ADULT
3.5 kg3.54443.53.5333MINI ADULT
4 kg44.54.54.543.53.53.53MINI ADULT
5 kg4.555.55.554.5444MINI ADULT
6 kg566665.554.54.5MINI ADULT
7 kg5.56.577765.555MINI ADULT
8 kg677.57.57.5765.55.5MINI ADULT
10 kg78.599987.56.56.56.5
MIX: KIBBLE + WETWetAge (month)
Adult target weightPouch 85g Puppy Mini chunks in gravy2 months34567891011
2 kg128g34g35g35g27g19g19g18g18gMINI ADULT
2.5 kg136g42g44g45g36g27g26g25g25gMINI ADULT
3 kg143g51g54g54g47g40g33g33g32gMINI ADULT
3.5 kg150g59g63g63g55g48g40g39g39gMINI ADULT
4 kg158g68g72g72g63g55g46g46g45gMINI ADULT
5 kg172g84g89g90g79g69g59g58g57gMINI ADULT
6 kg182g98g104g106g104g92g80g69g68gMINI ADULT
7 kg192g112g120g121g120g107g93g81g80gMINI ADULT
8 kg1103g125g134g136g135g120g105g91g90gMINI ADULT
10 kg1126g151g162g165g164g147g129g113g112g110g

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg.

