Shih Tzu pouch
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old (loaf).
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
Adapted texture loaf
A smooth texture to help stimulate the Shih Tzu's appetite.
Healthy skin & coat
Contributes to help support the skin’s role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourish the long and dense coat of the Shih Tzu.
Cardiac health
Contributes to maintain healthy cardiac function thanks to adapted levels of taurine, EPA & DHA.
Appetite stimulation
Helps to stimulate a Shih Tzu's finicky appetite with a highly palatable formula.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 200 IU, Iron: 14 mg, Iodine: 0.3 mg, Copper: 2.6mg, Manganese: 4.3mg, Zinc: 43mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 6.0% - Crude ash: 1.4% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Moisture: 79.5% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 1.3 g - Taurine: 1.2 g.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 60 - Moisture (max) 825 - Crude fat (min) 40 - Crude fibre (max) 24 - Crude ash (max) 15.
|Dog weight
|Pouch
|4 kg
|3 + 1/2
|5 kg
|4 + 1/2
|7 kg
|5 + 1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
Shih Tzu Adult Dog Food contains EPA and DHA reducing risk of skin issues and helps support the skin’s “barrier” role.