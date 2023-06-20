Adult Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For  adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) - From 15 months old to 5 years old

13kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 39 mg, Iodine: 3.9 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 51 mg, Zinc: 130 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 25.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude fibres: 1.8%, Taurine: 0.19%, Vitamin E: 480 mg/kg, EPA/DHA: 0.3%
COMPOSITION: Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, animal fats, wheat gluten**, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins, dehydrated pork protein, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, vegetable fibres, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), glucosamine from fermentation (0.099%), marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.00096%).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
253543+6/83123+2/82692+6/8
304064+2/83583+6/83093+2/8
354564+6/84014+1/83473+5/8
405045+2/84444+5/83834
455515+6/848554194+3/8
505966+2/85255+4/84534+6/8
556406+5/85635+7/84875+1/8
606837+1/86016+2/85195+3/8
70767867575836+1/8
808488+7/87467+6/86446+6/8
909269+5/88158+4/87047+3/8
100100210+4/88829+2/87628

