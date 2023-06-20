Adult Small Dog

Adult Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - From 10 months old to 8 years old.

2kg

4kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

DENTAL HEALTH

The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 43 mg, Iodine: 4.3 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 132 mg, Selenium: 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentaryorigin:5 g, Pentasodiumtriphosphate: 3.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 25.0%, Fat content: 16.0%, Crude fibres: 1.5%, Calcium: 0.92%, EPA/DHA
Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat flour, animal fats, wheat gluten**, chicory pulp, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides (0.49%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
2545/8484/8413/8
3746/8655/8565/8
4911807/8696/8
51081+1/8951827/8
61241+2/81091+1/8941
71391+4/81221+2/81061+1/8
81541+5/81351+3/81171+2/8
91681+6/81481+4/81281+3/8
101821+7/81601+5/81381+4/8

