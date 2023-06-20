Adult Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - From 10 months old to 8 years old.
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 43 mg, Iodine: 4.3 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 132 mg, Selenium: 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentaryorigin:5 g, Pentasodiumtriphosphate: 3.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 25.0%, Fat content: 16.0%, Crude fibres: 1.5%, Calcium: 0.92%, EPA/DHA
Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat flour, animal fats, wheat gluten**, chicory pulp, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides (0.49%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|54
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|3
|74
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|56
|5/8
|4
|91
|1
|80
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|5
|108
|1+1/8
|95
|1
|82
|7/8
|6
|124
|1+2/8
|109
|1+1/8
|94
|1
|7
|139
|1+4/8
|122
|1+2/8
|106
|1+1/8
|8
|154
|1+5/8
|135
|1+3/8
|117
|1+2/8
|9
|168
|1+6/8
|148
|1+4/8
|128
|1+3/8
|10
|182
|1+7/8
|160
|1+5/8
|138
|1+4/8