Calm

Dry food for Dog

Recommended for dogs under 15kg in cases of stressful situations or undergoing behavioural therapy for anxiety, stress-related digestive, skin, and urinary disorders. ACVM Registration No. A11793. See www.foodsafety.govt.nz for registration conditions. Registered to: Royal Canin Australia Pty Ltd

4kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

EMOTIONAL BALANCE

Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate and an adequate content of L-tryptophan (amino acid) to help maintain emotional balance.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

S/O INDEX

This product is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment thanks to an adapted mineral balance.

BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
2555/8494/8424/8
3756/8666/8575/8
4931827/8706/8
51101+1/8961837/8
61261+3/81111+1/8961
71411+4/81241+2/81071+1/8
81561+5/81371+3/81191+2/8
91701+6/81501+5/81291+3/8
101841+7/81621+6/81401+4/8
111982+1/81741+7/81501+5/8
122112+2/818621611+5/8
132242+3/81982+1/81711+6/8
142372+4/82092+1/81801+7/8
152502+5/82202+2/81902

