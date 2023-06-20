Calm
Dry food for Dog
Recommended for dogs under 15kg in cases of stressful situations or undergoing behavioural therapy for anxiety, stress-related digestive, skin, and urinary disorders. ACVM Registration No. A11793. See www.foodsafety.govt.nz for registration conditions. Registered to: Royal Canin Australia Pty Ltd
Sizes available
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
EMOTIONAL BALANCE
Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate and an adequate content of L-tryptophan (amino acid) to help maintain emotional balance.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
S/O INDEX
This product is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment thanks to an adapted mineral balance.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|55
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|3
|75
|6/8
|66
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|4
|93
|1
|82
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|5
|110
|1+1/8
|96
|1
|83
|7/8
|6
|126
|1+3/8
|111
|1+1/8
|96
|1
|7
|141
|1+4/8
|124
|1+2/8
|107
|1+1/8
|8
|156
|1+5/8
|137
|1+3/8
|119
|1+2/8
|9
|170
|1+6/8
|150
|1+5/8
|129
|1+3/8
|10
|184
|1+7/8
|162
|1+6/8
|140
|1+4/8
|11
|198
|2+1/8
|174
|1+7/8
|150
|1+5/8
|12
|211
|2+2/8
|186
|2
|161
|1+5/8
|13
|224
|2+3/8
|198
|2+1/8
|171
|1+6/8
|14
|237
|2+4/8
|209
|2+1/8
|180
|1+7/8
|15
|250
|2+5/8
|220
|2+2/8
|190
|2