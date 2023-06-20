PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is a dry kibble diet specially tailored to nutritionally support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is formulated with specific nutrients that help to support your dog’s heart function. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that benefit heart function. This formula contains a restricted sodium content to help reduce the workload of your dog’s heart. Recommended in cases of: Cardiovascular disease, Congestive heart failure, Hypertension. Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

