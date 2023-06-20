Cardiac

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is scientifically formulated to support heart health in dogs suffering cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure & hypertension. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Cardiac support

Formulated with nutrients, such as taurineand L-carnitine, which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.

EPA+DHA

EPA & DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function

Low sodium

Restricted sodium content to help minimise hypertension and reduce cardiac workload.

Additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron: 43 mg, Iodine: 4.3 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 56 mg, Zinc: 137 mg, Selenium: 0.08 mg - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 1250 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 26%, Fat content: 20%, Crude fibre: 1.70%, Ash: 4.90%, NFE: 37.90%, Dietary fibre: 5.50%, Omega 3.94%, Omega 3: 0.85%, EPA + DHA: 0.38%, L-carnitine: 83.00mg, calcium: 0.83%, Phosphorus: 0.56%, Sodium: 0.15%, Potassium: 0.80%, Magnesium: 0.15%, Taurine: 0.34%, Vitamine E: 50.00 IU. Metabolisable energy: 414.30 kcal (per 100g fed).
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize flour, animal fats, maize gluten, egg powder, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, yeasts products, fructooligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Adult weight
ThinNormalOverweight
Dog weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
2514/8454/8393/8
4857/8756/8655/8
61161+2/81021+1/8887/8
81441+4/81261+3/81091+1/8
101701+6/81491+4/81291+3/8
111821+7/81601+5/81391+4/8
152302+3/82022+1/81751+7/8
2028532512+5/82172+2/8
253373+4/82973+1/82562+5/8
3038743403+4/82943+1/8
354344+4/838243303+4/8
4048054224+3/83653+6/8
455245+4/84614+6/83984+1/8
505675+7/84995+2/84314+4/8
556096+3/85365+5/84634+7/8
606506+6/857264945+1/8
707307+5/86436+6/85555+6/8
808078+3/87107+3/86136+3/8

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is a dry kibble diet specially tailored to nutritionally support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is formulated with specific nutrients that help to support your dog’s heart function. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that benefit heart function. This formula contains a restricted sodium content to help reduce the workload of your dog’s heart. Recommended in cases of: Cardiovascular disease, Congestive heart failure, Hypertension. Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

