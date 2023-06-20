Dental Dog

Dental Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium and large breed dogs (over 10 kg) with dental sensitivities - Over 12/15 months old

Sizes available

6kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

TARTAR CONTROL

Clinically proven to effectively reduce tartar build-up.

BRUSHING EFFECT

The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

VOHC TARTAR

Helps control tartar.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15000 IU, Vitamin D3: 970 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 53 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 141 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 710 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 22.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude ash: 5.2%, Crude fibres: 3.1%, Calcium: 0.8%, Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 2.64%, EPA/DHA: 0.31%.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, animal fats, wheat gluten** ,beet pulp, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, fish oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, butyric acid salt, glucosamine from fermentation (0.098%), marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.0029%).
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
101822+1/81601+7/81381+5/8
152462+7/82172+5/81872+2/8
203053+5/82693+2/82322+6/8
253614+2/83183+6/82743+2/8
304144+7/83644+3/83153+6/8
354655+4/84094+7/83534+2/8
405146+1/84525+3/83904+5/8
455616+5/84945+7/84265+1/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025