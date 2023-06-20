PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diets are specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic dogs. Normally, insulin is produced by the pancreas (an organ that sits close to the stomach). In dogs, Type I diabetes is most common. Insulin production has stopped, due to disease conditions of the pancreas. In dogs, who generally suffer from Type I diabetes, the condition is irreversible and needs life-long management. Managing diabetes often requires acombination of: Insulin therapy, dietary management, weight control, neutering of female pets (because their hormones disrupt the insulin therapy, additional therapies for any underlying diseases. ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic is recommended as first line nutritional management for all newly diagnosed cases of Diabetes Mellitus until control of clinical signs and hyperglycaemia have been achieved. Recommeded for cases of: Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) < 6/9, diabetes Mellitus and a BCS > 7/9, until glycaemic control has been achieved. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Diabetic dry for up to 6 months. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

