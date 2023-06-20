PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. Recommended for cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea, Gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Colitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), Maldigestion/ Malabsorption, Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. In these cases, the recommended product is Gastrointestinal Low Fat. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

