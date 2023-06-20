Gastrointestinal

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .

Digestive Support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

High energy

High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 53 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 129 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. Metabolisable energy: 412.0 kcal / 100g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.6% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - EPA/DHA: 0.31% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.85% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.28% - Sodium - 0.43% - Potassium: 0.65%.
Composition : Rice*, dehydrated poultry protein*, maize*, animal fats*, hydrolysed animal proteins*, egg powder*, yeasts products, beet pulp, soya oil*, fish oil*, vegetable fibres, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds (source of mucilaginous substances), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.2%), marigold extract (source of lutein). *highly digestible ingredients.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 95 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 29 - Crude ash (max) 73.
ThinNormalOverweight
Dog's weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
2514/8454/8393/8
4867/8766/8655/8
61161+2/81021+1/8887/8
81441+4/81271+3/81101+1/8
101711+6/81501+5/81301+3/8
152312+3/82032+1/81761+7/8
2028732532+5/82182+2/8
253393+4/82993+1/82582+6/8
3038943423+5/82963+1/8
354374+4/838443323+4/8
4048354254+3/83673+7/8
455275+4/84644+7/84014+1/8
5057065025+2/84344+4/8
556136+3/85395+5/84664+7/8
606546+7/857664975+1/8
707347+5/86466+6/85585+7/8
808128+4/87147+4/86176+3/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. Recommended for cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea, Gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Colitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), Maldigestion/ Malabsorption, Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. In these cases, the recommended product is Gastrointestinal Low Fat. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

