Gastrointestinal Can

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions.

400g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

High energy

High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 260 IU, Iron: 6 mg, Iodine: 0.3 mg, Copper: 2.8 mg, Manganese: 2 mg, Zinc: 20 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.5 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.9% - Fat content: 5.9% - Crude ash: 2.4% - Crude fibres: 1.2% - Moisture: 74.0% - Sodium: 0.27% - Potassium: 0.17% - Fatty acids: w3: 0.38% - w6: 1.8% - Metabolisable Energy: 111.2 kcal/100g.
Composition: Pork by-products, poultry by-products, salmon, rice, sunflower oil (refined), pork blood products, powdered cellulose, minerals, beet pulp, fish oil, yeasts and part thereof, marigold extract (source of lutein).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 69 - Moisture (max) 770 - Crude fat (min) 39 - Crude fibre (max) 22 - Crude ash (max) 26.
Dog weight (kg)Thin (grams)Thin (cups)Normal (grams)Normal (cups)Overweight (grams)Overweight (cups)
2 kg1781/21571/21361/4
4 kg3003/42643/42281/2
6 kg407135813093/4
8 kg5051 + 1/444413841
10 kg5971 + 1/25251 + 1/44541 + 1/4
15 kg80927121 + 3/46151 + 1/2
20 kg10042 +1/28832 + 1/47632
25 kg1186310442 + 1/29022 + 1/4
30 kg13603 + 1/21197310342 + 1/2
35 kg15273 + 3/413443 + 1/411603
40 kg16884 + 1/414853 + 3/412833 + 1/4
45 kg18444 + 1/21622414013 + 1/2
50 kg1995517564 + 1/215163 + 3/4
55 kg21435 + 1/418864 + 3/416294
60 kg22885 + 3/42013517394 + 1/2
70 kg25686 + 1/222605 + 3/419525
80 kg2838724986 + 1/421575 + 1/2

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. Recommended for cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea, Gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Colitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), Maldigestion/ Malabsorption, Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery.Not recommended in case of: Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. In these cases, the recommended product is Gastrointestinal Low Fat. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

