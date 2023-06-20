Gastrointestinal Low Fat Can

Gastrointestinal Low Fat Can

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Sizes available

1 x 410g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Low fat

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.

Fibre balance

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 200 IU, Iron: 4 mg, Iodine : 0.3 mg, Copper: 2 mg, Manganese: 1.3 mg, Zinc: 13 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.5 g
Analytical constituants: Protein 8.10% (min.), Fat 1.70% (min.), Calcium 0.20% (min.), Phosphorus 0.16% (min.), Crude Fiber 1.50% (max.), Dietary fibre: 2.80%(max.), NFE: 13.40%, Omega 6: 0.40%, Omega 3: 0.04%. Metabolisable energy: 94.0 kcal / 100g.
Composition: Pork by-products, rice flour, maize grits, maize flour, poultry by products, pork blood products, powdered cellulose, minerals, beet pulp, yeasts and part thereof, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Dog's weight (kg)Thin-Normal-Overweight-
-GramsCanGramsCanGramsCans
22141/21881/21631/2
436013173/42743/4
64881+1/442913711
86061+1/25331+1/44601
107161+3/46301+1/25441+1/4
159702+1/485427371+3/4
201204310592+1/29152+1/4
2514233+1/21252310822+3/4
301632414363+1/212403
3518324+1/21612413923+1/2
402025517824+1/415393+3/4
4522125+1/219464+3/416814
5023935+3/421065+1/418194+1/2
5525716+1/422625+1/219544+3/4
6027446+3/42415620865
7030817+1/227116+1/223415+3/4
8034058+1/429967+1/425886+1/4

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. Recommeded for cases of: Diarrhoea, Acute and chronic pancreatitis, Hyperlipidemia, Lymphangiectasia, Gastritis, oesophagitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

