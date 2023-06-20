Gastrointestinal Low Fat Can
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Cans
|2
|214
|1/2
|188
|1/2
|163
|1/2
|4
|360
|1
|317
|3/4
|274
|3/4
|6
|488
|1+1/4
|429
|1
|371
|1
|8
|606
|1+1/2
|533
|1+1/4
|460
|1
|10
|716
|1+3/4
|630
|1+1/2
|544
|1+1/4
|15
|970
|2+1/4
|854
|2
|737
|1+3/4
|20
|1204
|3
|1059
|2+1/2
|915
|2+1/4
|25
|1423
|3+1/2
|1252
|3
|1082
|2+3/4
|30
|1632
|4
|1436
|3+1/2
|1240
|3
|35
|1832
|4+1/2
|1612
|4
|1392
|3+1/2
|40
|2025
|5
|1782
|4+1/4
|1539
|3+3/4
|45
|2212
|5+1/2
|1946
|4+3/4
|1681
|4
|50
|2393
|5+3/4
|2106
|5+1/4
|1819
|4+1/2
|55
|2571
|6+1/4
|2262
|5+1/2
|1954
|4+3/4
|60
|2744
|6+3/4
|2415
|6
|2086
|5
|70
|3081
|7+1/2
|2711
|6+1/2
|2341
|5+3/4
|80
|3405
|8+1/4
|2996
|7+1/4
|2588
|6+1/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. Recommeded for cases of: Diarrhoea, Acute and chronic pancreatitis, Hyperlipidemia, Lymphangiectasia, Gastritis, oesophagitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.