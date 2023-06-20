PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in puppies. Recommended for puppies from weaning to adulthood (and gestating/ lactating bitches) in case of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea (including weaning diarrhoea) | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) | Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption | Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Pancreatitis or history of pancreatitis | Hyperlipidemia | Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. This diet is complete and balanced. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

