ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in puppies. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

Easy rehydration

Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and can help transition from milk to solid food.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 17000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1100 IU, Iron: 52 mg, Iodine: 5.2 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 67 mg, Zinc: 137 mg, Selenium: 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 29.0% - Fat content: 22.0% - Crude ash: 7.9% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Calcium: 1.28% - Sodium: 0.4% - Potassium: 0.8% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.1% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.9%. Metabolisable energy: 422.7 kcal / 100g.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize, dehydrated pork protein, wheat gluten, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, egg powder, soya oil, fish oil, yeasts products, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), hydrolysed yeast (source of mannanoligosaccharides (0.2%) and beta-glucans), marigold extract (source of lutein).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 270 - Moisture (max) 95 - Crude fat (min) 200 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 87.
Adultweight
2 kg5 kg10 kg
Puppy's age (months)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
1-239 - 473/865-905/8 - 7/891 - 1417/8 - 1+2/8
3-452 - 544/8101 - 1067/8 - 1166 - 1761+4/8 - 1+5/8
5-653 - 464/8 - 3/8106 - 961 - 7/8179 - 1781+5/8
7-839 - 383/887 - 776/8161 - 1441+4/8 - 1+2/8
9-10383/876 - 756/8 - 5/8129 - 1281+1/8
11-121261+1/8
20 kg30 kg40 kg
1-2129 - 2261+1/8 - 2143 - 2481+2/8 - 2+2/8156 - 2701+3/8 - 2+4/8
3-4273 - 2932+4/8 - 2+5/8311 - 3392+7/8 - 3+1/8350 - 3853+1/8 - 3+4/8
5-63012+6/8374 - 4073+3/8 - 3+6/8448 - 5054 - 4+5/8
7-8280 - 2612+4/8 - 2+3/8408 - 3803+6/8 - 3+4/8506 - 4754+5/8 - 4+2/8
9-10238 - 2172+1/8 - 2354 - 3223+2/8 - 2+7/8445 - 4144 - 3+6/8
11-12214 - 2132 - 1+7/8292 - 2902+5/8389 - 3643+4/8 - 3+2/8
Motherweight (kg)
Gestation (weeks)2 kg5 kg10 kg
1 à 5443/8876/81461+3/8
6-748 - 533/8 - 4/896 - 1047/8 - 1161 - 1761+4/8 - 1+5/8
8-957 - 614/8113 - 1221 - 1+1/8190 - 2051+6/8 - 1+7/8
20 kg30 kg40 KG
1 à 52462+2/833434143+6/8
6-7271 - 2952+4/8 - 2+5/8367 - 4003+3/8 - 3+5/8455 - 4974+1/8 - 4+4/8
8-9320 - 3452+7/8 - 3+1/8434 - 4673+7/8 - 4+2/8538 - 5794+7/8 - 5+2/8
Lactationad libitum

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in puppies. Recommended for puppies from weaning to adulthood (and gestating/ lactating bitches) in case of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea (including weaning diarrhoea) | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) | Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption | Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Pancreatitis or history of pancreatitis | Hyperlipidemia | Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. This diet is complete and balanced. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

