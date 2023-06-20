Hepatic

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is a scientifically formulated diet for the nutritional management of liver disease in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Adapted protein content

Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.

High energy

High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron: 122 mg, Iodine: 5.9 mg, Manganese: 56 mg, Zinc: 153 mg, Selenium: 0.4 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 16.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 4.7% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - Essential fatty acids: 3.86% - EPA/DHA: 0.2% - Sodium: 0.2% - Total Copper: 3 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 390.9 kcal/ 100g.
Composition: Rice, maize, soya protein isolate, animal fats, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Source of proteins: soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 140 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 29 - Crude ash (max) 52.
Dog weight (kg)Thin (grams)Thin (cups)Normal (grams)Normal (cups)Overweight (grams)Overweight (cups)
2kg54 g6/847 g5/851 g4/8
4kg90 g1 + 1/880 g169 g7/8
6 kg123 g1 + 5/8108 g1 + 3/893 g1 + 2/8
8kg152 g2134 g1 + 6/8116 g1 + 4/8
10 kg180 g2 + 3/8158 g2137 g1 + 6/8
15 kg244 g3 + 1/8215 g2 + 6/8185 g2 + 3/8
20 kg303 g3 + 7/8266 g3 + 4/8230 g3
25 kg358 g4 + 5/8315 g4 + 1/8272 g3 + 4/8
30 kg410 g5 + 3/8361 g4 + 6/8312 g4 + 1/8
35 kg460 g6405 g5 + 2/8350 g4 + 4/8
40 kg509 g6 + 5/8448 g5 + 7/8387 g5
45 kg556 g7 + 2/8489 g6 + 3/8422 g6 + 4/8
50 kg602 g7 + 7/8530 g6 + 7/8457 g6
55 kg646 g8 + 3/8568 g7 + 3/8491 g6 + 3/8
60 kg689 g9607 g7 + 7/8524 g7 + 5/8
70 kg774 g10 + 1/8681 g8 + 7/8588 g7 + 5/8
80 kg855 g11 + 1/8753 g9 + 6/8650 g8 + 4/8

