Hypoallergenic Can

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for dogs that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

1 x 400g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Hydrolysed Protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 3 000 IU, Vitamin D3: 290 IU, Iron: 11 mg, Iodine: 0.95 mg, Copper: 3.5 mg, Manganese: 13.9 mg, Zinc: 34 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g. ** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 7.0% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 2.4% - Crude fibre: 1.7% - Moisture: 75.3% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 1.50%.
COMPOSITION Derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, meat and animal derivatives, minerals. Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein concentrate (6.4%), hydrolysed poultry by-products (2.0%). Carbohydrate source: pea starch (10.0%).
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE
& FEEDING DURATION BASED ON 400G
DOG’S WEIGHT
(kg)		BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
ADULT DOGgramscangramscangramscan
22172/41912/41652/4
436613223/42783/4
64961 + 1/443613771
86151 + 2/45411 + 1/44671 + 1/4
107271 + 3/46401 + 2/45521 + 2/4
159852 + 2/48672 + 1/47491 + 3/4
201 22331 0762 + 3/49292 + 1/4
251 4453 + 2/41 2723 + 1/41 0982 + 3/4
301 6574 + 1/41 4583 + 3/41 2593 + 1/4
351 8604 + 3/41 63741 4143 + 2/4
402 0565 + 1/41 8094 + 2/41 5634
452 2465 + 2/41 97651 7074 + 1/4
502 43162 1395 + 1/41 8474 + 2/4
552 6116 + 2/42 2975 + 3/41 9845
602 78772 4526 + 1/42 1185 + 1/4
703 1287 + 3/42 75372 3786
803 4588 + 3/43 0437 + 2/42 6286 + 2/4

PRODUCT DETAILS

Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for dogs that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). Composed of highly digestible, hydrolysed soy protein isolate of low molecular weight peptides. Recommended for cases of (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: Diagnosis - food elimination trial- management, Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) associated with AFR, Chronic diarrhoea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). Not recommended in case of:  Pancreatitis, Growth, gestation/lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

