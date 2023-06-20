Mature Consult Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For mature large breed dogs (over 25 kg) - Over 5 years old
Sizes available
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
ADDITIVES (KG): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 795 IU, Iron: 43 mg, Iodine: 4.3 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 145 mg, Selenium: 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g, Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g, Lecithin: 1600 mg - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude fibres: 7.2% - Phosphorus: 0.55% - EPA/DHA: 0.45%
COMPOSITION: Rice, maize, dehydrated pork protein, wheat, vegetable fibres, animal fats, maize gluten, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animalproteins, wheat gluten**, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.99%), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|25
|402
|4+3/8
|354
|3+7/8
|306
|3+3/8
|30
|461
|5
|406
|4+4/8
|350
|3+7/8
|35
|517
|5+5/8
|455
|5
|393
|4+2/8
|40
|572
|6+2/8
|503
|5+4/8
|435
|4+6/8
|45
|625
|6+7/8
|550
|6
|475
|5+2/8
|50
|676
|7+3/8
|595
|6+4/8
|514
|5+5/8
|55
|726
|8
|639
|7
|552
|6
|60
|775
|8+4/8
|682
|7+4/8
|589
|6+4/8
|70
|870
|9+4/8
|766
|8+3/8
|661
|7+2/8
|80
|962
|10+4/8
|847
|9+2/8
|731
|8
|90
|1051
|11+4/8
|925
|10+1/8
|799
|8+6/8
|100
|1137
|12+4/8
|1001
|11
|844
|9+4/8