Mature Consult Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For mature large breed dogs (over 25 kg) - Over 5 years old

Sizes available

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

ADDITIVES (KG): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 795 IU, Iron: 43 mg, Iodine: 4.3 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 145 mg, Selenium: 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g, Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g, Lecithin: 1600 mg - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude fibres: 7.2% - Phosphorus: 0.55% - EPA/DHA: 0.45%
COMPOSITION: Rice, maize, dehydrated pork protein, wheat, vegetable fibres, animal fats, maize gluten, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animalproteins, wheat gluten**, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.99%), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
ADULT'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
254024+3/83543+7/83063+3/8
3046154064+4/83503+7/8
355175+5/845553934+2/8
405726+2/85035+4/84354+6/8
456256+7/855064755+2/8
506767+3/85956+4/85145+5/8
55726863975526
607758+4/86827+4/85896+4/8
708709+4/87668+3/86617+2/8
8096210+4/88479+2/87318
90105111+4/892510+1/87998+6/8
100113712+4/81001118449+4/8

