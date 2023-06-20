Mature Consult Small Dog

Mature Consult Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 8 years old

3.5kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.

DENTAL HEALTH

The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

ADDITIVES (KG): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 39 mg, Iodine: 3.9 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 50 mg, Zinc: 137 mg, Selenium: 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g, Lecithin: 468 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude fibres: 7.0% - Calcium: 0.87% - Phosphorus: 0.55% - Sodium: 0.3% - EPA/DHA: 0.45%
COMPOSITION: Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, wheat, vegetable fibres, animal fats, dehydrated pork protein, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten**, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soyaoil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.84%), fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
2615/8545/8474/8
3837/8736/8635/8
41031_1/8911787/8
51221+2/81071+1/8931
61401+4/81231+2/81061+1/8
71571+5/81381+4/81191+2/8
81741+7/81531+5/81321+3/8
919021671+6/81441+4/8
102052+1/81811+7/81561+5/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Vitality & brain health / Muscle mass support / Dental health / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of small breed senior dogs. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog’s muscle mass throughout its senior years. Thanks to the kibble’s mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult helps to delay the formation and build-up of tartar. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability

