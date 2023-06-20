Mature Consult Small Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Vitality & brain health / Muscle mass support / Dental health / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of small breed senior dogs. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog’s muscle mass throughout its senior years. Thanks to the kibble’s mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult helps to delay the formation and build-up of tartar. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability

