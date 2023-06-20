Mobility C2P+ loaf
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ loaf is a scientifically formulated diet, clinically proven to help support canine joint health. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility support
Designed to support your dog’s healthy joint function and mobility.
Joint nutrition
Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help maintain joint cartilage health.
Moderate calorie
Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by helping to maintain an ideal body weight.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|2
|177
|2/4
|152
|2/4
|128
|1/4
|4
|297
|3/4
|256
|3/4
|216
|2/4
|6
|402
|1
|348
|3/4
|293
|3/4
|8
|499
|1+1/4
|431
|1
|363
|1
|10
|590
|1+2/4
|510
|1+1/4
|429
|1
|15
|800
|2
|691
|1+3/4
|582
|1+2/4
|20
|993
|2+2/4
|857
|2+1/4
|722
|1+3/4
|25
|1174
|3
|1013
|2+2/4
|853
|2+1/4
|30
|1345
|3+1/4
|1162
|3
|979
|2+2/4
|35
|1510
|3+3/4
|1304
|3+1/4
|1098
|2+3/4
|40
|1669
|4+1/4
|1442
|3+2/4
|1214
|3
|45
|1824
|4+2/4
|1575
|4
|1326
|3+1/4
|50
|1974
|5
|1704
|4+1/4
|1435
|3+2/4
|55
|2120
|5+1/4
|1831
|4+2/4
|1542
|3+3/4
|60
|2263
|5+3/4
|1954
|5
|1646
|4
|70
|2540
|6+1/4
|2194
|5+2/4
|1847
|4+2/4
|80
|2808
|7
|2425
|6
|2042
|5
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ Loaf is a wet food diet specially formulated to support healthy joint function in dogs. This specialised diet is formulated with an innovative C2P+ joint complex, containing a synergistic combination of turmeric extract, green tea polyphenols, and hydrolysed collagen to help support healthy joint cartilage. To appeal to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is also available as dry food. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. Recommended to help maintain mobility, support joints after orthopaedic surgery or trauma. Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.