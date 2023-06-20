Neutered Adult Large Dog

Neutered Adult Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - over 15 months old

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted formula and calorie content to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. A specific blend of dietary fibres helps to promote the feeling of fullness.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 35 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 45 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 128 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 35 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 45 mg, Zinc: 128 mg, Selenium: 0.05 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, barley, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
NORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscups
253223+6/82713+1/8
303694+2/83113+5/8
354154+6/83494
404585+2/83864+4/8
455015+6/84224+7/8
505426+2/84565+2/8
555826+6/84905+5/8
606217+2/85236
656607+5/85556+3/8
706978+1/85876+6/8
757348+4/86187+1/8
807718+7/86497+4/8
858079+3/86797+7/8
908429+6/87098+2/8
9587710+1/87388+4/8
10091110+4/87678+7/8

