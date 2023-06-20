Neutered Adult Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. A specific blend of dietary fibres helps to promote the feeling of fullness.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 37 mg, Iodine: 3.7 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 48 mg, Zinc: 132 mg, Selenium: 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentaryorigin:5 g, Pentasodiumtriphosphate: 3.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 11.0%, Crude fibres: 6.6%, Calcium: 0.78%, EPA/DHA: 0.3%
COMPOSITION : Barley, maize, dehydrated pork protein, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|48
|4/8
|41
|4/8
|3
|66
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|4
|81
|1
|69
|6/8
|5
|96
|1+1/8
|81
|1
|6
|110
|1+2/8
|93
|1+1/8
|7
|124
|1+3/8
|104
|1+2/8
|8
|137
|1+5/8
|115
|1+3/8
|9
|149
|1+6/8
|126
|1+4/8
|10
|162
|1+7/8
|136
|1+5/8