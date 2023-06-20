Neutered Adult Small Dog

Neutered Adult Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. A specific blend of dietary fibres helps to promote the feeling of fullness.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

DENTAL HEALTH

The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 37 mg, Iodine: 3.7 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 48 mg, Zinc: 132 mg, Selenium: 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentaryorigin:5 g, Pentasodiumtriphosphate: 3.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 11.0%, Crude fibres: 6.6%, Calcium: 0.78%, EPA/DHA: 0.3%
COMPOSITION : Barley, maize, dehydrated pork protein, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
NORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscups
2484/8414/8
3666/8555/8
4811696/8
5961+1/8811
61101+2/8931+1/8
71241+3/81041+2/8
81371+5/81151+3/8
91491+6/81261+4/8
101621+7/81361+5/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025