Neutered Adult Wet

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult dogs over 12 months old with a tendency to gain weight or skin sensitivity

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted formula and energy levels to help dogs maintain an ideal weight.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula to support healthy digestion.

SKIN & COAT

Contains nutrients that help support skin health, hair growth and coat shine.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: IU, Iron (3b103): 10 mg, Iodine 0.24 mg, Copper: 1.9 mg, Manganese: 3 mg, Zinc: 30 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 8.5%, Fat content: 2.5%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, EPA/DHA: 0.059%.
COMPOSITION: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of animal origin, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, minerals.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramspouchesgramspouchesgramspouches
22322+1/220021681+1/2
438943363+1/22833
65285+1/24564+1/23844
86556+1/25665+1/24765
107747+1/26696+1/25635+1/2
15104910+1/290697637+1/2
201302131124119479+1/2
25153915+1/2132913+1/2111911
30176517+1/2152415128313
35198120171117144114+1/2
40219022189119159316
45239224206620+1/2174017+1/2
50258926223622+1/2188319
55278028240124202220
60296829+1/2256325+1/2215921+1/2
70333233+1/2287729242324
80368337318032267827

