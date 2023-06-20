Recovery Can

Recovery Can

Wet food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Recovery is a complete and balanced diet to support  nutritional restoration and convalescence of cats and dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Sizes available

1 x 195g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

High energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Easy tube feeding

Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalisation and convalescence.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 1500 IU, Vitamin D3: 195 IU, Iron: 12 mg, Iodine: 0.6 mg, Copper: 2.5 mg, Manganese: 10.1 mg, Zinc: 37 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 12.7% - Fat content: 6.4% - Crude ash: 2.3% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - Moisture: 73.0% - Fatty acids: w3: 0.68% - w6: 1.5% - Metabolisable Energy: 114.6 kcal/ 100g.
Composition: Poultry by-products, chicken meat, hydrolysed pork gelatin, corn starch mixture, powdered cellulose, fish oil, caseinate, minerals, sunflower oil ( refined), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein), yeasts and part thereof.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 107 - Moisture (max) 760 - Crude fat (min) 44 - Crude fibre (max) 27 - Crude ash (max) 25.
Dog weight (kg)Resting-Maintenance-
-g/daycan/dayg/daycan/day
2 kg95 g1/2155 g3/4
4 kg160 g3/4260 g1 + 1/4
5 kg189 g1308 g1 + 1/2
6 kg217 g1353 g1 + 3/4
8 kg269 g1 + 1/2438 g2 + 1/4
10 kg318 g1 + 3/4517 g2 + 3/4
15 kg431 g2 + 1/4701 g3 + 1/2
20 kg534 g2 + 3/4870 g4 + 1/2
25 kg632 g3 + 1/41029 g5 + 1/4
30 kg724 g3 + 3/41179 g6
35 kg813 g4 + 1/41324 g6 + 3/4
40 kg899 g4 + 1/21463 g7 + 1/2
45 kg982 g51599 g8 + 1/4
50 kg1062 g5 + 1/21730 g8 + 3/4
55 kg1141 g5 + 3/41858 g9 + 1/2
60 kg1218 g6 + 1/41984 g10 + 1/4
70 kg1367 g72227 g11 + 1/2
80 kg1511 g7 + 3/42461 g12 + 1/2
-----
Cat weight (kg)Resting -Maintenance-
-g/daycan/dayg/daycan/day
2 kg93 g1/2120 g1/2
2,5 kg110 g1/2141 g3/4
3 kg126 g3/4161 g3/4
3,5 kg141 g3/4179 g1
4 kg156 g3/4197 g1
4,5 kg171 g1214 g1
5 kg185 g1231 g1 + 1/4
5,5 kg199 g1247 g1 + 1/4
6 kg212 g1263 g1 + 1/4
6,5 kg225 g1 + 1/4278 g1 + 1/2
7 kg238 g1 + 1/4293 g1 + 1/2
7,5 kg251 g1 + 1/4308 g1 + 1/2
8 kg263 g1 + 1/4323 g1 + 3/4
8,5 kg275 g1 + 1/2337 g1 + 3/4
9 kg287 g1 + 1/2351 g1 + 3/4
9,5 kg299 g1 + 1/2365 g1 + 3/4
10 kg311 g1 + 1/2378 g2

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Recovery is a complete and balanced diet to support  nutritional restoration and convalescence of cats and dogs. Recommended for cases of: Convalescence | Re-feeding after anorexia period | Malnutrition| Post-surgery and intensive care | Tube feeding (tubes with diameter > 10Fr)*1 | Feline hepatic lipidosis *1 . Not recommended in case of: Hepatic encephalopathy | Feline pancreatitis. *1 In tubes with diameter ≤ 10Fr, mix 1:1 with water.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025