Renal
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
2kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal Support
Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.
Adapted Energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic Choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grammes
|cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|89
|1
|78
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|6
|120
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|8
|149
|1+5/8
|131
|1+3/8
|113
|1+2/8
|10
|176
|1+7/8
|155
|1+6/8
|134
|1+4/8
|15
|239
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|182
|2
|20
|297
|3+2/8
|261
|2+7/8
|226
|2+4/8
|25
|351
|3+7/8
|309
|3+3/8
|267
|2+7/8
|30
|402
|4+3/8
|354
|3+7/8
|306
|3+3/8
|35
|451
|5
|397
|4+3/8
|343
|3+6/8
|40
|499
|5+4/8
|439
|4+7/8
|379
|4+1/8
|45
|545
|6
|480
|5+2/8
|414
|4+4/8
|50
|590
|6+4/8
|519
|5+6/8
|448
|4+7/8
|55
|634
|7
|558
|6+1/8
|482
|5+2/8
|60
|676
|7+3/8
|595
|6+4/8
|514
|5+5/8
|65
|718
|7+7/8
|632
|6+7/8
|546
|6
|70
|759
|8+3/8
|668
|7+3/8
|577
|6+3/8
|80
|839
|9+2/8
|739
|8+1/8
|638
|7
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS stage 1 to 4). Not recommended in case of: growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.