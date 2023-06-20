Renal

ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal Support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted Energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic Choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine : 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 156 mg, Selenium: 0.05 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 14.0% - Fat content: 18.0% - Crude ash: 4.0% - Crude fibre: 2.4% - Calcium: 0.4% - Phosphorus: 0.2% - Potassium: 0.6% - Sodium: 0.35% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 4% - EPA/DHA: 0.47%.
Composition: Rice, maize flour, animal fats, maize gluten, maize, hydrolysed poultry proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten**, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold meal. Protein sources:maize gluten (8%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.7%), wheat gluten** (2.5%). ** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 120 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 160 - Crude fibre (max) 34 - Crude ash (max) 44.
Adult weight
ThinNormalOverweight
Dog weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)grammescup(s)
2535/8464/8404/8
4891787/8676/8
61201+3/81061+1/8911
81491+5/81311+3/81131+2/8
101761+7/81551+6/81341+4/8
152392+5/82102+2/81822
202973+2/82612+7/82262+4/8
253513+7/83093+3/82672+7/8
304024+3/83543+7/83063+3/8
3545153974+3/83433+6/8
404995+4/84394+7/83794+1/8
4554564805+2/84144+4/8
505906+4/85195+6/84484+7/8
5563475586+1/84825+2/8
606767+3/85956+4/85145+5/8
657187+7/86326+7/85466
707598+3/86687+3/85776+3/8
808399+2/87398+1/86387

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS stage 1 to 4). Not recommended in case of: growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

