Satiety Weight Management

Ingredients

COMPOSITION Vegetable fibres, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten**, manioc (tapioca), maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, maize, animal fats, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). **L.I.P. (Low Indigestible Protein): protein selected for its very high digestibility. ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron : 35 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 46 mg, Zinc: 137 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ***Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.