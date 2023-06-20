Sensitivity Control

Sensitivity Control

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins  for the management of food intolerance, food allergy and gastrointestinal sensitivity. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

1.5kg

14kg

7kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Selected Protein

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Digestive Security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

ADDITIVES (KG)* Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, Iron: 38 mg, Iodine: 3.4 mg, Copper: 14 mg, Manganese: 50 mg, Zinc: 148 mg, Selenium: 0.24 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. *Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 21.0% - Fat content: 9.0% - Crude ash: 7.8% - Crude fibre: 4.5% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 1.83% - EPA/DHA: 0.35% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.68%.
COMPOSITION Manioc (tapioca), dehydrated duck protein, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry proteins, minerals, animal fat, beet pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold meal. Protein sources: dehydrated duck protein (28.0%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.2%). Carbohydrate source: tapioca (47.0%).
COMPOSITION Manioc (tapioca), dehydrated duck protein, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry proteins, minerals, animal fat, beet pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold meal. Protein sources: dehydrated duck protein (28.0%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.2%). Carbohydrate source: tapioca (47.0%). ADDITIVES (KG)* Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, Iron: 38 mg, Iodine: 3.4 mg, Copper: 14 mg, Manganese: 50 mg, Zinc: 148 mg, Selenium: 0.24 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. *Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
DOG’S WEIGHT
(kg)		 BODY CONDITION
THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT
ADULT DOG grams cups grams cups grams cups
2 63 6/8 56 5/8 48 4/8
4 107 1 + 1/8 94 1 81 7/8
6 145 1 + 5/8 127 1 + 3/8 110 1 + 2/8
8 179 2 158 1 + 6/8 136 1 + 4/8
10 212 2 + 3/8 187 2 161 1 + 6/8
15 287 3 + 1/8 253 2 + 6/8 218 2 + 3/8
20 357 3 + 7/8 314 3 + 4/8 271 3
25 421 4 + 5/8 371 4 + 1/8 320 3 + 4/8
30 483 5 + 2/8 425 4 + 5/8 367 4
35 542 6 477 5 + 2/8 412 4 + 4/8
40 600 6 + 5/8 528 5 + 6/8 456 5
45 655 7 + 1/8 576 6 + 3/8 498 5 + 4/8
50 709 7 + 6/8 624 6 + 7/8 539 5 + 7/8
55 761 8 + 3/8 670 7 + 3/8 579 6 + 3/8
60 813 8 + 7/8 715 7 + 7/8 618 6 + 6/8
70 912 10 803 8 + 6/8 693 7 + 5/8
80 1 008 11 887 9 + 6/8 766 8 + 3/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Sensitivity Control diets are useful as non-specific supportive diets for patients with gastrointestinal or dermatological disease. Recommended for cases of (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial- management, Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhea. Not recommended in case of: (contraindications): Pancreatitis, Gestation, lactation, growth. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025