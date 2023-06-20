PRODUCT DETAILS

Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Sensitivity Control diets are useful as non-specific supportive diets for patients with gastrointestinal or dermatological disease. Recommended for cases of (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial- management, Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhea. Not recommended in case of: (contraindications): Pancreatitis, Gestation, lactation, growth. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.

