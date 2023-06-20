Urinary S/O Pouch
Wet food for Dog
Urinary S/O is for the nutritional management of dogs with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
1 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|2
|207
|2
|182
|2
|157
|1 +1/2
|4
|348
|3+1/2
|306
|3
|264
|2 +1/2
|6
|471
|4 +1/2
|415
|4
|368
|3 +1/2
|8
|585
|6
|515
|5
|444
|4 +1/2
|10
|691
|7
|608
|6
|525
|5 +1/2
|15
|937
|9 +1/2
|824
|8
|712
|7
|20
|1162
|11 +1/2
|1023
|10
|883
|9
|25
|1374
|13 +1/2
|1209
|12
|1044
|10 +1/2
|30
|1576
|16
|1386
|14
|1197
|12
|35
|1769
|17 +1/2
|1556
|15 +1/2
|1344
|13 +1/2
|40
|1955
|19 +1/2
|1720
|17
|1486
|15
PRODUCT DETAILS
Urinary S/O for the nutritional management of dogs with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease. Recommended for cases of: Struvite uroliths: dissolution and management of recurrence, Calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence, Bacterial cystitis: management of secondary struvite crystalluria (in association with adequate antibiotic therapy). Not recommended in case of : Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart disease (when sodium restriction is sought), Concurrent use of urine-acidifying drugs, Growth, gestation, lactation, Pancreatitis or a history of pancreatitis, Hyperlipidaemia. It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use. Feed Urinary S/O for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones and up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence. In older dogs, renal function should be checked before recommendation. Water should be available at all times. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.