How puppies grow, and how their brain develops.

During the first months of their life, your puppy undergoes incredible growth and development. Transforming from a tiny, fragile, furry ball with underdeveloped senses, into an energetic, focused, and inquisitive pup in just a few months is truly amazing.



Did you know that a puppy normally gains 5-10% of its body weight every day for the first two weeks of life? As well as experiencing rapid physical growth, puppies undergo very fast sensory development in comparison to humans. They are born blind, with their eyes shut, only beginning to take in the world visually from 2 weeks of age. A few short weeks later, they are bouncing around your home exploring everything. Additionally, they are born with their external ear canals closed but once they are an adult, they can hear frequencies up to two and a half times higher than human ears!

Your puppy’s brain will develop at an incredible pace - by the time they’re 6 weeks of age, their brain will already be 70 % of the size of an adult dog’s brain.