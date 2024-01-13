Ageing 12+

Ageing 12+

2kg

pa.benefits.benefitsTitle

Healthy ageing complex

Limits the consequences of ageing on cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress thanks to specific nutrients (tryptophan, EPA-DHA, and a complex of antioxidants including lycopene and beta-carotene).

Renal health

A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Ageing 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.

Appetite stimulation

In some senior cats, the senses of taste and smell decline with age, which leads to lower food intake. AGEING 12+ helps stimulate the senior cat’s appetite thanks to a highly palatable, double texture kibble which is easy to chew.