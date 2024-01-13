Indoor 27

Alimento seco para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

400g

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

HAIRBALL REDUCTION

INDOOR 27 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.

MODERATE CALORIE

A moderate fat content, adapted to the lower activity of indoor cats, helps maintain healthy weight.

STOOL ODOUR REDUCTION

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit which can result in smelly stools. INDOOR 27 contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fibre content and specific nutrients to promote good digestion and help reduce the quantity and odour of stools.<sup><em>*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.</em></sup>

URINARY HEALTH

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.