DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
HAIRBALL REDUCTION
INDOOR 27 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.
MODERATE CALORIE
A moderate fat content, adapted to the lower activity of indoor cats, helps maintain healthy weight.
STOOL ODOUR REDUCTION
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit which can result in smelly stools. INDOOR 27 contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fibre content and specific nutrients to promote good digestion and help reduce the quantity and odour of stools.<sup><em>*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.</em></sup>
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.