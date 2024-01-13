Kitten Instintive Lata

Kitten Instintive Lata

Alimento húmedo para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 5.1oz

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

4C- Healthy growth

At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.

4B- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

4A- Soft texture for baby teeth

Tailored texture & taste for growing kittens.

4D- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.