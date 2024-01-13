Kitten Instintive Lata
Alimento húmedo para gatos
BENEFICIOS
4C- Healthy growth
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
4A- Soft texture for baby teeth
Tailored texture & taste for growing kittens.
4D- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.